WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

