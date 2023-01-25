WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.