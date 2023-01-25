Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 129 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:BX opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.03.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

