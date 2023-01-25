Wealth Management Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 9.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.