Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

