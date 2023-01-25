Wealth Management Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 157,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

