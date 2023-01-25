Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $223.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

