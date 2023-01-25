WaykiChain Governance Coin One Day Volume Reaches $129,028.30 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $129,028.30 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

