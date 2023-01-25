WAX Price Up 16.4% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. WAX has a market capitalization of $161.71 million and approximately $111.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00400571 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.67 or 0.28117128 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00600454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,671,100 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,338,400,789.069433 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07237757 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $171,445,176.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

