Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON WJG opened at GBX 107 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.99. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 76.19 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £274.38 million and a PE ratio of 3,633.33.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
