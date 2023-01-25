Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.