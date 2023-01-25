Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

