Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.19. 329,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,157. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

