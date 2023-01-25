Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 3,268,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,941. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.