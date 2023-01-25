Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

SPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 195,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

