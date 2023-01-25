Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. 160,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,758. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

