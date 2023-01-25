Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.44. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

