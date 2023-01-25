Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Oxbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition by 796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXAC stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

