Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period.

Shares of FEXD stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

