Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

ISAA stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.