Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 2,169.41% and a negative net margin of 338.81%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

