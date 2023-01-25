Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VIRI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.66. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.
Virios Therapeutics Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
