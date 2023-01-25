Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJO stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.