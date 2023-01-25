Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.24 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00056945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024637 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,079,336 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

