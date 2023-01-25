Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.23

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $943,498.29 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00405857 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.51 or 0.28488170 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00587699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,707,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,732,212 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
