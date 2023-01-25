Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00400457 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.49 or 0.28109121 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00597306 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,704,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,729,683 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
