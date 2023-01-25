Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Sempra comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. 23,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,693. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

