Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.52 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 124,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,035. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

