Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.13 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 453,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

