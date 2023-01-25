Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.38 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $258,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $450,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,753. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.