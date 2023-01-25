Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $840,000 Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 534,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after acquiring an additional 446,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,741. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

