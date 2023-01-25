Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,647. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

