Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 24,485 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 72,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

