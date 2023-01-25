Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 3,223 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 21,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

