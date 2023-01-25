Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 60,447 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.06% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,741,225 shares in the company, valued at $27,041,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,741,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,041,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300 over the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 27,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,151. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

