Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.25.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

