Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 547,043 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,043 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,894,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after acquiring an additional 137,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.