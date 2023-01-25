Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 38,443 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.