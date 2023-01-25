Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE K opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg



Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

