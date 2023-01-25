Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 947,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,247,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,744,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

