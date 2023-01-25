Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.13 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $290.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

