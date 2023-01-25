Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.