Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,329 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,813 shares of company stock valued at $23,048,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

