Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 6.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.71. 49,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 62,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.