Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,680,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $298,504,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

V traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. The stock had a trading volume of 665,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

