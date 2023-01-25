Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Sells $244,021.38 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,021.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $16,842.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 661,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,006. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRDN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $192,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

