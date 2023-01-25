VIDT Datalink Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $2.29 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00399028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.78 or 0.28008854 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00599913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

