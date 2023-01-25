Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $494.56

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.56 ($6.12) and traded as high as GBX 525.62 ($6.51). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.18), with a volume of 137,253 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.90) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.81.

In other Victoria news, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,464.16). Also, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,649.60 ($10,708.93).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

