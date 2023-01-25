Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $494.56

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.56 ($6.12) and traded as high as GBX 525.62 ($6.51). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.18), with a volume of 137,253 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.90) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Victoria Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,814.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
See Also
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.