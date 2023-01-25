Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

