Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Trading Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 28,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 224,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after acquiring an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veritex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.48.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

